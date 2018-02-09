Kane Brown to perform at 2018 CCMF

A Johnsonville man was killed in a house fire early-Friday morning in the 1700 block of Aulden Drive, according to the Florence County Coroner’s Office.More >>
A Johnsonville man was killed in a house fire early-Friday morning in the 1700 block of Aulden Drive, according to the Florence County Coroner’s Office.More >>
A man was found shot in a vehicle in Florence early Friday morning, and was pronounced dead at the emergency room, according to Florence Police.More >>
A man was found shot in a vehicle in Florence early Friday morning, and was pronounced dead at the emergency room, according to Florence Police.More >>
Kane Brown is the latest artist announced to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach. Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion, Chris Lane, Brett Eldredge and Dylan Scott are also scheduled to perform.More >>
Kane Brown is the latest artist announced to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach. Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion, Chris Lane, Brett Eldredge and Dylan Scott are also scheduled to perform.More >>
One woman said she found a $100 bill on her windshield one night and although she knew it was probably fake, she had no idea she was potentially putting her car at risk to get stolen. That’s what she said one bank teller told her when she went to go see if the bill was counterfeit.More >>
One woman said she found a $100 bill on her windshield one night and although she knew it was probably fake, she had no idea she was potentially putting her car at risk to get stolen. That’s what she said one bank teller told her when she went to go see if the bill was counterfeit.More >>
Myrtle Beach police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at the Sun Fun Exxon at 211 South Kings Hwy early Friday morning. According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, an officer was flagged down outside the station around 1:15 a.m. Friday.More >>
Myrtle Beach police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at the Sun Fun Exxon at 211 South Kings Hwy early Friday morning. According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, an officer was flagged down outside the station around 1:15 a.m. Friday.More >>
When a Florida boy wanted a stuffed toy, he crawled inside a claw-style vending machine in the play area of a restaurant to fetch one.More >>
When a Florida boy wanted a stuffed toy, he crawled inside a claw-style vending machine in the play area of a restaurant to fetch one.More >>
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.More >>
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.More >>
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.More >>
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.More >>
A Florida woman says an airline told her to flush her hamster down an airport toilet because the emotional support rodent wasn't allowed to fly with her.More >>
A Florida woman says an airline told her to flush her hamster down an airport toilet because the emotional support rodent wasn't allowed to fly with her.More >>
A Mid-South teen enlisted some big-time muscle to make her prom-posal extra special.More >>
A Mid-South teen enlisted some big-time muscle to make her prom-posal extra special.More >>
A Mid-South teen said she was excluded from her school's yearbook because she wore a tux instead of a dress.More >>
A Mid-South teen said she was excluded from her school's yearbook because she wore a tux instead of a dress.More >>
The FDA has a new warning for a popular herbal supplement used to treat pain.More >>
The FDA has a new warning for a popular herbal supplement used to treat pain.More >>