Kane Brown to perform at 2018 CCMF - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Kane Brown to perform at 2018 CCMF

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
Source: CCMF Twitter Source: CCMF Twitter

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Kane Brown is the latest artist announced to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.

Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion, Chris Lane, Brett Eldredge and Dylan Scott are also scheduled to perform.

The 2018 CCMF starts June 7 and concludes June 10 in Myrtle Beach. Click here for ticket information.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Johnsonville man killed in early-morning house fire

    Johnsonville man killed in early-morning house fire

    Friday, February 9 2018 9:51 AM EST2018-02-09 14:51:31 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A Johnsonville man was killed in a house fire early-Friday morning in the 1700 block of Aulden Drive, according to the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

    More >>

    A Johnsonville man was killed in a house fire early-Friday morning in the 1700 block of Aulden Drive, according to the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Man found shot in vehicle in Florence, pronounced dead at hospital

    Man found shot in vehicle in Florence, pronounced dead at hospital

    Friday, February 9 2018 9:24 AM EST2018-02-09 14:24:00 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A man was found shot in a vehicle in Florence early Friday morning, and was pronounced dead at the emergency room, according to Florence Police.

    More >>

    A man was found shot in a vehicle in Florence early Friday morning, and was pronounced dead at the emergency room, according to Florence Police.

    More >>

  • Kane Brown to perform at 2018 CCMF

    Kane Brown to perform at 2018 CCMF

    Friday, February 9 2018 8:09 AM EST2018-02-09 13:09:14 GMT
    Source: CCMF TwitterSource: CCMF Twitter

    Kane Brown is the latest artist announced to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach. Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion, Chris Lane, Brett Eldredge and Dylan Scott are also scheduled to perform. 

    More >>

    Kane Brown is the latest artist announced to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach. Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion, Chris Lane, Brett Eldredge and Dylan Scott are also scheduled to perform. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly