Kane Brown to perform at 2018 CCMF

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Kane Brown is the latest artist announced to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.

Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion, Chris Lane, Brett Eldredge and Dylan Scott are also scheduled to perform.

The 2018 CCMF starts June 7 and concludes June 10 in Myrtle Beach. Click here for ticket information.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.