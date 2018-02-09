Police investigating attempted armed robbery at MB gas station

One woman said she found a $100 bill on her windshield one night and although she knew it was probably fake, she had no idea she was potentially putting her car at risk to get stolen. That’s what she said one bank teller told her when she went to go see if the bill was counterfeit.More >>
One woman said she found a $100 bill on her windshield one night and although she knew it was probably fake, she had no idea she was potentially putting her car at risk to get stolen. That’s what she said one bank teller told her when she went to go see if the bill was counterfeit.More >>
Myrtle Beach police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at the Sun Fun Exxon at 211 South Kings Hwy early Friday morning. According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, an officer was flagged down outside the station around 1:15 a.m. Friday.More >>
Myrtle Beach police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at the Sun Fun Exxon at 211 South Kings Hwy early Friday morning. According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, an officer was flagged down outside the station around 1:15 a.m. Friday.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - All the games of the Winter Olympics rely on one thing: a form of frozen water, namely snow and/or ice. On the outside, the snow Mother Nature naturally makes and the snow humans can create appear very similar, but there are some major differences, especially to the Olympian competitors. Fresh natural snow is what most recreational skiers, snowboarders and snow lovers seek out. But for competitors, the natural fresh powder makes for an uneven and slow...More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - All the games of the Winter Olympics rely on one thing: a form of frozen water, namely snow and/or ice. On the outside, the snow Mother Nature naturally makes and the snow humans can create appear very similar, but there are some major differences, especially to the Olympian competitors. Fresh natural snow is what most recreational skiers, snowboarders and snow lovers seek out. But for competitors, the natural fresh powder makes for an uneven and slow...More >>
Lake City police are investigating after two men were shot at a home Thursday night.More >>
Lake City police are investigating after two men were shot at a home Thursday night.More >>
The mother of a victim of the Sandy Hook shooting spoke about school safety at Waccamaw High School Thursday evening. Michele Gay lost her daughter Josephine in 2012 in one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.More >>
The mother of a victim of the Sandy Hook shooting spoke about school safety at Waccamaw High School Thursday evening. Michele Gay lost her daughter Josephine in 2012 in one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.More >>
Her sense of humor during a dark and sad time caught the attention of people nationwide for all the right reasons.More >>
Her sense of humor during a dark and sad time caught the attention of people nationwide for all the right reasons.More >>
When a Florida boy wanted a stuffed toy, he crawled inside a claw-style vending machine in the play area of a restaurant to fetch one.More >>
When a Florida boy wanted a stuffed toy, he crawled inside a claw-style vending machine in the play area of a restaurant to fetch one.More >>
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.More >>
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.More >>
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.More >>
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.More >>
One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in a Walmart parking lot Friday morning.More >>
One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in a Walmart parking lot Friday morning.More >>