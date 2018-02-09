Police investigating attempted armed robbery at MB gas station - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police investigating attempted armed robbery at MB gas station

By Nick Doria, Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating an early-Friday morning attempted armed robbery at the Sun Fun Exxon at 211 South Kings Hwy.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, an officer was flagged down outside the station around 1:15 a.m. Friday. An employee told police a male wearing a large, dark gray sweatshirt with a hood over his head approached the counter. The suspect had a brown bag over his hand and demanded two packs of cigarettes. The employee said the man “acted as if there was a firearm underneath the brown bag,” the report states.

The employee says he smacked the brown bag and felt an item underneath it, but could not say exactly what it was he felt. The suspect then walked out of the store and headed westbound on 3rd Avenue South toward Hwy 15, police say.

The incident is currently under investigation. Call MBPD if you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts.

