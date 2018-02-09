2018 Winter Olympics: The more you "Snow": Artificial Snow vs. N - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

2018 Winter Olympics: The more you "Snow": Artificial Snow vs. Natural Snow

Snow Facts (Source: WMBF News) Snow Facts (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - All the games of the Winter Olympics rely on one thing: a form of frozen water, namely snow and/or ice. On the outside, the snow Mother Nature naturally makes and the snow humans can create appear very similar, but there are some major differences, especially to the Olympic competitors.

Fresh natural snow is what most recreational skiers, snowboarders and snow lovers seek out. But for competitors, the natural fresh powder makes for an uneven and slower surface, according to PHd Glaciologist (study of ice) and Olympic Biathlete, Sarah Konrad. In her interview with Smithsonian.com, she describes that the intricate shapes that form in natural snowflakes tend to cause bumpier surfaces and lose their structure quicker than artificial snow.

Artificial snow forms from a combination of compressed air and a mist of water. Konrad adds that the expansion of air actually chills the moisture and keeps it aloft. However, the process happens too quick for the flakes to develop the intricate 6 pointed shape. This makes the snowflakes very uniform and predictable. The predictability of the flakes is preferred by the developers of the Olympic alpine courses. 

In the case of the last Winter Olympics in Sochi in 2014, event organizers created enough artificial snow to cover 1,000 football fields. While it is predictable, the artificial snow can still cause some hiccups on the slopes in warmer weather. Some Olympian snowboarders in Sochi experienced a "grainy" and bumpy halfpipe due to the abnormally high temperatures in the 60s. 

Warm weather will not be an issue in Pyeongchang in this year's Winter Olympiad. The area is the coldest city to host the Winter Olympics in a decade. For more on the different climates of past Winter Olympics, follow the link to First Alert Meteorologist Sean Bailey's blog

 Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Woman finds counterfeit $100 bill on her car

    Woman finds counterfeit $100 bill on her car

    Friday, February 9 2018 7:38 AM EST2018-02-09 12:38:09 GMT
    The Georgetown County Sherriff's Office said in a statement, "There are no $100 bill fairies out there so do not fall victim to this scam," (Source: Marissa Tansino).The Georgetown County Sherriff's Office said in a statement, "There are no $100 bill fairies out there so do not fall victim to this scam," (Source: Marissa Tansino).

    One woman said she found a $100 bill on her windshield one night and although she knew it was probably fake, she had no idea she was potentially putting her car at risk to get stolen. That’s what she said one bank teller told her when she went to go see if the bill was counterfeit.

    More >>

    One woman said she found a $100 bill on her windshield one night and although she knew it was probably fake, she had no idea she was potentially putting her car at risk to get stolen. That’s what she said one bank teller told her when she went to go see if the bill was counterfeit.

    More >>

  • Police investigating attempted armed robbery at MB gas station

    Police investigating attempted armed robbery at MB gas station

    Friday, February 9 2018 7:14 AM EST2018-02-09 12:14:29 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Myrtle Beach police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at the Sun Fun Exxon at 211 South Kings Hwy early Friday morning. According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, an officer was flagged down outside the station around 1:15 a.m. Friday.

    More >>

    Myrtle Beach police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at the Sun Fun Exxon at 211 South Kings Hwy early Friday morning. According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, an officer was flagged down outside the station around 1:15 a.m. Friday.

    More >>

  • 2018 Winter Olympics: The more you "Snow": Artificial Snow vs. Natural Snow

    2018 Winter Olympics: The more you "Snow": Artificial Snow vs. Natural Snow

    Friday, February 9 2018 6:49 AM EST2018-02-09 11:49:29 GMT
    Snow Facts (Source: WMBF News)Snow Facts (Source: WMBF News)

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - All the games of the Winter Olympics rely on one thing: a form of frozen water, namely snow and/or ice. On the outside, the snow Mother Nature naturally makes and the snow humans can create appear very similar, but there are some major differences, especially to the Olympian competitors. Fresh natural snow is what most recreational skiers, snowboarders and snow lovers seek out. But for competitors, the natural fresh powder makes for an uneven and slow...

    More >>

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - All the games of the Winter Olympics rely on one thing: a form of frozen water, namely snow and/or ice. On the outside, the snow Mother Nature naturally makes and the snow humans can create appear very similar, but there are some major differences, especially to the Olympian competitors. Fresh natural snow is what most recreational skiers, snowboarders and snow lovers seek out. But for competitors, the natural fresh powder makes for an uneven and slow...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly