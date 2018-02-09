Woman finds counterfeit $100 bill on her car

The Georgetown County Sherriff's Office said in a statement, "There are no $100 bill fairies out there so do not fall victim to this scam," (Source: Marissa Tansino).

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One woman said she found a $100 bill on her windshield one night, and although she knew it was probably fake, she had no idea she was potentially putting her car at risk to get stolen.

That’s what she said one bank teller told her when she went to go see if the bill was counterfeit. Ann-Marie Baranofsky said she went out to dinner one night with her husband, and came out to her car to find a $100 bill wedged between the wiper and the windshield.

She got out of her car to retrieve it, and said she didn’t think much of it until she took it to the bank. She said the teller at the bank said she’s heard of that being used as a tactic to get drivers out of their car so they can steal it.

Baranofsky said the teller recommended she take it to the police, so that’s what she did.

"I went to the police and the police said that they have heard of this so it could be a possibility of that,” said Baranofsky. “And they referred me to county police who I spoke with on the phone and at this point that's all I've done so I just wanted to warn people to be aware of your surroundings."

WMBF News reached out to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office who provided a statement saying:

Scammers are counting on you to get out of your car once you see the fake $100 bill under your wiper blade. Once you get out of your car to retrieve it, you have allowed that person instant and easy access to your vehicle and its contents. The scammer has now turned into a car jacker. This incident is the only one reported in our jurisdiction, but everyone needs to be made aware of the possibility and protect themselves against it. There are no $100 bill fairies out there so do not fall victim to this scam.

"It got what it was accomplished to do. I got out of the vehicle to retrieve this off my windshield. In the meantime my purse is in my car, my money's in my car, the car is running. If someone wanted to jump in and take the car whether they wanted to steal it or go for a joy ride, they could easily do that,” she said.

Baranofsky said she doesn’t think anyone has anything to worry about, she just wanted to make everyone aware of the situation.

“I feel safe in my community, I'm not worried about that, but I just wanted others to know to just kind of watch around and if something is out of the ordinary just use your instincts and get to safety," said Baranofsky.

WMBF News also reached out to other local law enforcement in the area. Myrtle Beach police say they do not have any reported incidents like this.

