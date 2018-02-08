Driver killed in Florence County crash after vehicle strikes utility pole, overturns

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Florence County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, the crash happened at 8 p.m. on North Old Georgetown Road, near Henneghan Road, in the Coward area.

A 2001 GMC Yukon was heading south when the driver ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected and then ran off the right side of the road, according to Southern.

The vehicle struck a utility pole and overturned before the driver was ejected, Southern said. He added the victim was not wearing a seat belt.

Southern said the driver was taken to McLeod Hospital and pronounced dead. The name of the victim was not immediately available.

