Driver killed in Florence County crash after vehicle strikes utility pole, overturns

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Florence County.More >>
Lake City police are investigating after two men were shot at a home Thursday night.More >>
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.More >>
One Pee Dee community is demanding answers after allegations of carbon monoxide exposure.More >>
The pumps feeding water into Lake Busbee were shut off last December following the closure and demolition of the Grainger power plant.More >>
Opposition from Democratic liberals and tea-party Republicans in Congress may imperil a budget deal reached by Senate leaders to keep the government operating past midnight Thursday.More >>
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.More >>
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
A sexual assault lawsuit was filed against former University of Memphis head basketball coach Josh Pastner in Arizona.More >>
The FDA has a new warning for a popular herbal supplement used to treat pain.More >>
