Mother of Sandy Hook victim talks school safety

Michele Gay lost her daughter in the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The mother of a victim of the Sandy Hook shooting spoke about school safety at Waccamaw High School Thursday evening.

Michele Gay lost her daughter Josephine in 2012 in one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. She now uses her experience as a way to educate others.

Gay travels the country speaking about school safety in the hopes of preventing another Sandy Hook from happening.

Gay says when she got the call there was a shooting at Sandy Hood Elementary School, she couldn’t believe it.

“I just remember sitting there and it seemed like the whole world stopped while I was digesting this information,” Michele Gay said.

She says she realized she could use her loss as a way to help.

“I remember there being a critical moment where I realized I wasn’t going to be able to go back and change the past, but that I could help others,” she said.

She and another parent of a Sandy Hook victim started an organization called Safe and Sound Schools. A group of speakers with the organization travel the country to address safety in schools.

Gay says one of the most important aspects of school safety is securing the entrances.

“The way we look at schools today has to be different,” she said. “We can’t have them wide open like we did 10 or 15 years ago. We have to look at them as the places where we’re housing our most precious and vulnerable people in the community.”

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.