Mother of Sandy Hook victim talks school safety

Lake City police are investigating after two men were shot at a home Thursday night.More >>
Lake City police are investigating after two men were shot at a home Thursday night.More >>
The mother of a victim of the Sandy Hook shooting spoke about school safety at Waccamaw High School Thursday evening. Michele Gay lost her daughter Josephine in 2012 in one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.More >>
The mother of a victim of the Sandy Hook shooting spoke about school safety at Waccamaw High School Thursday evening. Michele Gay lost her daughter Josephine in 2012 in one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.More >>
One local security company says arming your home or business with security cameras is becoming more common as time goes on. Michele Weissman, owner of Security Vision in Myrtle Beach said with new technology being made available to homeowners and business owners today, there are many different ways you can protect yourself. According to Weissman, there are different kinds of security.More >>
One local security company says arming your home or business with security cameras is becoming more common as time goes on. Michele Weissman, owner of Security Vision in Myrtle Beach said with new technology being made available to homeowners and business owners today, there are many different ways you can protect yourself. According to Weissman, there are different kinds of security.More >>
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A Pee Dee community is at odds over carbon monoxide poisoning allegations.
Parents who have children at West Florence High School say their children tested positive for elevated carbon monoxide levels despite the district’s test results showing the school is clear of carbon monoxide and is safe. District leaders discussed the issue during Thursday's night school board meeting.More >>
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A Pee Dee community is at odds over carbon monoxide poisoning allegations.
Parents who have children at West Florence High School say their children tested positive for elevated carbon monoxide levels despite the district’s test results showing the school is clear of carbon monoxide and is safe. District leaders discussed the issue during Thursday's night school board meeting.More >>
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Florence County.More >>
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Florence County.More >>
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
Opposition from Democratic liberals and tea-party Republicans in Congress may imperil a budget deal reached by Senate leaders to keep the government operating past midnight Thursday.More >>
Opposition from Democratic liberals and tea-party Republicans in Congress may imperil a budget deal reached by Senate leaders to keep the government operating past midnight Thursday.More >>