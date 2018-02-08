Police investigating after two men shot in Pee Dee community - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police investigating after two men shot in Pee Dee community

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – Lake City police are investigating after two men were shot at a home Thursday night.

According to a press release from the Lake City Police Department, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Samuel Street.

No other information was immediately available.

