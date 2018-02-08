Police arrest 18-year-old wanted for Pee Dee shooting that kille - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Police arrest 18-year-old wanted for Pee Dee shooting that killed one, injured another

Deonandre Jaquez Wright (Source: Lake City police) Deonandre Jaquez Wright (Source: Lake City police)

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – An 18-year-old man was taken into custody Friday and charged in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday night in Lake City that killed one man and injured another.

Deonandre Jaquez Wright was wanted for murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

According to a press release from the Lake City Police Department, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Samuel Street.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital where one was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Roger Brennan, 75, of Lake City. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly