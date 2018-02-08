Police arrest 18-year-old wanted for Pee Dee shooting that killed one, injured another

A collision with injuries has closed the roadway on U.S. 701 at the Horry-Georgetown counties line, according to online information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
Myrtle Beach city leaders gathered Friday morning for a forum to discuss revitalizing the downtown area.More >>
The deputy chief for Horry County Fire Rescue has resigned from his position, according to Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore.More >>
An 18-year-old man was taken into custody Friday and charged in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday night in Lake City that killed one man and injured another.More >>
Eugene Francis Madden, a 9/11 first responder and retired New York Police officer who retired to Myrtle Beach passed away on Tuesday, February 6. He was 51 years old.More >>
Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.More >>
CNN reported a former teacher in Baton Rouge said a fourth grade student’s behavior was so bad she thought about quitting being a teacher, but later adopted the boy and his younger brother.More >>
A Utah mom is upset about a school policy in which sixth grade girls can't say "no" when boys ask them to dance.More >>
A Florida woman says an airline told her to flush her hamster down an airport toilet because the emotional support rodent wasn't allowed to fly with her.More >>
A foster parent in Indianapolis, IN, admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming. Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.More >>
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.More >>
An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Locust Grove.More >>
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.More >>
A large cave was discovered in a Williamson County neighborhood.More >>
