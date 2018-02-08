Police arrest 18-year-old wanted for Pee Dee shooting that killed one, injured another

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – An 18-year-old man was taken into custody Friday and charged in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday night in Lake City that killed one man and injured another.

Deonandre Jaquez Wright was wanted for murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

According to a press release from the Lake City Police Department, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Samuel Street.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital where one was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Roger Brennan, 75, of Lake City. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.