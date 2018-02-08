Parents allege students at West Florence High tested positive for elevated carbon monoxide levels

Parents say their students were exposed to carbon monoxide at West Florence High School. (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - One Pee Dee community is demanding answers after allegations of carbon monoxide exposure.

Parents who have children at West Florence High School say their children tested positive for elevated carbon monoxide levels. The school board held a meeting Thursday night to discuss the issue.

Florence School District One officials said tests for the dangerous gas showed no trace of carbon monoxide.

Last Monday, the district released a letter as proof the school was clear of carbon monoxide. Still, several parents said they weren’t buying it and planned to attend Thursday’s meeting to address it.

Last Wednesday, a teacher notified the district of carbon monoxide exposure in the science classroom at West Florence High. That same day, district officials said a local gas company tested all of the school's labs for carbon monoxide and turned off the gas to those labs.

Then, on Friday and Monday, the district brought in a professional company to test the areas believed to be exposed to carbon monoxide.

The company's results show no carbon monoxide in the areas tested.

However, parents said their children tested positive for elevated carbon monoxide levels.

According to McLeod Health, safe carbon monoxide levels in the blood is 1.5 percent. One parent said her child’s test showed a level of 5 percent.

Tune into WMBF News after the Olympics for Nia Watson’s complete report on Thursday night’s meeting.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.