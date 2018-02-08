Police looking for Horry County woman last seen on Jan. 31 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police looking for Horry County woman last seen on Jan. 31

Wendy Diem (Source: Horry County Police Department) Wendy Diem (Source: Horry County Police Department)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman last seen in January.

According to a post on the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook page, Wendy Diem was last seen on Jan. 31 in Little River wearing blue jeans, a gray blouse and a black sweater.

She is possibly driving a 2016 white Chevrolet Equinox with license plate No. PCJ569.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the HCPD at (843) 915-8477.

