Police looking for Horry County woman last seen on Jan. 31

Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman last seen in January.More >>
A 9-foot-long great white shark that was tagged last year near Hilton Head Island has been spending time this week closer to the Grand Strand.More >>
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.More >>
Four people were arrested in Lumberton Wednesday and each charged with two counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The RCSO and multiple other agencies served three search warrants at the Eaglewood Mobile Home Park, with over 80 law enforcement officers assisting and securing the area, according to an RCSO news release.More >>
The bodies of a 33-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were found side-by-side in a field in the Fairmont area Tuesday afternoon. The case is being treated as a double homicide by the Robeson County sheriff’s Office.More >>
Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.More >>
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.More >>
Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.More >>
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.More >>
The Orleans District Attorney’s office indicted a convicted killer on three additional counts of first-degree murder on Thursday. Joseph Brandt, 48, confessed to the killings last week during a Texas prison interview investigators.More >>
House Bill 1083 would allow enhanced carry permit holders to sue universities and other public locations that prohibit them from carrying - this would include universities and courthouses.More >>
A common scam across the country includes depositing thousands of dollars from what appears to be a legitimate check is now circulating in Texarkana, Texas.More >>
Toronto police say they've recovered the remains of at least 6 people from a property connected to alleged serial killer.More >>
A photo taken by a local auction site shows a body inside an impounded van.More >>
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
