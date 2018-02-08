Myrtle Beach looks to improve cellular service by using small cell technology

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach is looking for new ways to improve cellular service, specifically during the peak tourism season.

On Thursday, members of the Myrtle Beach City Council met with several cellular providers to discuss the future of small cell technology, which is essentially the future of cellular mobile infrastructure as technology moves forward into the 5G era.

The purpose of small cell is to increase range and capacity in densely populated areas such as the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, Ocean Boulevard and other popular locations during tourism season.

City leaders do not want to put up tall towers. Instead, they are working toward bringing in small, easily disguised broadcasting equipment.

“(What) we want to do is hide the wires and make it as unobtrusive as possible,” council member Gregg Smith said.

Usually when people go on vacation, they try to get away from work and technology, but these days that’s nearly impossible. Several people in the Myrtle Beach area say with large crowds in the summer, they do notice their cellular service starts to lag.

“The service is terrible. It cuts in and out, dropped calls. We definitely need to improve the service around here,” Kim Bovino said.

The council hopes to have a plan heading into the summer months and will hold another meeting with cellular providers on Feb. 22.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.