Myrtle Beach Speedway debuts 2018 NASCAR Experience

The city of Myrtle Beach is looking for new ways to improve cellular service, specifically during the peak tourism season.More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach is looking for new ways to improve cellular service, specifically during the peak tourism season.More >>
Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman last seen in January.More >>
Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman last seen in January.More >>
A 9-foot-long great white shark that was tagged last year near Hilton Head Island has been spending time this week closer to the Grand Strand.More >>
A 9-foot-long great white shark that was tagged last year near Hilton Head Island has been spending time this week closer to the Grand Strand.More >>
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.More >>
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.More >>
Four people were arrested in Lumberton Wednesday and each charged with two counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The RCSO and multiple other agencies served three search warrants at the Eaglewood Mobile Home Park, with over 80 law enforcement officers assisting and securing the area, according to an RCSO news release.More >>
Four people were arrested in Lumberton Wednesday and each charged with two counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The RCSO and multiple other agencies served three search warrants at the Eaglewood Mobile Home Park, with over 80 law enforcement officers assisting and securing the area, according to an RCSO news release.More >>
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.More >>
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.More >>
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.More >>
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.More >>
Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.More >>
Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
A sexual assault lawsuit was filed against former University of Memphis head basketball coach Josh Pastner in Arizona.More >>
A sexual assault lawsuit was filed against former University of Memphis head basketball coach Josh Pastner in Arizona.More >>
Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe says 20-year-old Xavier Garcia confessed to the murder of Katrina Castillo after being found in possession of her vehicle at the time of his arrest.More >>
Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe says 20-year-old Xavier Garcia confessed to the murder of Katrina Castillo after being found in possession of her vehicle at the time of his arrest.More >>
The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office wants you to be able to bear arms for the one you love.More >>
The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office wants you to be able to bear arms for the one you love.More >>
McDonald’s is giving away a gold, gem-encrusted ring version of the classic Big Mac.More >>
McDonald’s is giving away a gold, gem-encrusted ring version of the classic Big Mac.More >>