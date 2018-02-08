Myrtle Beach Speedway debuts 2018 NASCAR Experience

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - He was a two-time Dayton 500 Champion and a five-time Can-Am Duel winner.

Now, the Chevy Impala with the Budweiser tag, also known as Dale Earnhardt Jr's car, is burning rubber at the Myrtle Beach Speedway.

The 2018 NASCAR Experience season opened Thursday, featuring the historic ride that Junior rode in for years.

"We've always prided ourselves on being the authentic NASCAR racing experience, where people can come out and drive an actual cup car," Steve Zacharias, general manager, said.

Open since 1958, Myrtle Beach Speedway is historic. Zacharias said the racing experience is a chance for fans to step back in time.

"Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Dale Jr., have raced in late models in competing divisions at this racetrack," he said. "Just the chance to drive and ride around Myrtle Beach Speedway, the history of it is incredible."

So I got in for a not-so-average car ride, eyes widening in the process, muscles clenching as we came within inches of the wall.

Fans also got in on the action.

"Oh my gosh! It's the best feeling," Angela Honeycutt said. "You have to get here. If you haven't done this, you have to do it."

With so many attractions set to hit the Grand Strand this summer, Zacharias said he's embracing the newcomers.

"It's really cool to see a racetrack really focus on entertainment for the community and giving locals something to do outside of the beach," he said.

