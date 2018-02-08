Amy, a 9-foot-long great white shark, appears off Grand Strand’s coast

A great white shark made its way toward Myrtle Beach's coast this week. (Source: Chip Michalove)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 9-foot-long great white shark that was tagged last year near Hilton Head Island has been spending time this week closer to the Grand Strand.

According to a tweet from Chip Michalove, the owner of Outcast Sport Fishing, Amy pinged Tuesday morning off Myrtle Beach.

Amy was originally tagged back in December.

9ft white shark AMY, that we tagged in December pinged in this morning off Myrtle Beach. This little girl was one of my favorites. Glad to see shes staying in the region. @MA_Sharks @GregSkomal @A_WhiteShark @Oceana @SharkScience pic.twitter.com/NFrX7TKyz9 — Outcast Charters (@ChipHHI) February 6, 2018

