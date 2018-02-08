Two treated for smoke inhalation following house fire in Loris - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two treated for smoke inhalation following house fire in Loris

A Loris home suffered significant damage Thursday because of a fire. (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue) A Loris home suffered significant damage Thursday because of a fire. (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Investigators continue to look into what caused a house fire Thursday in Loris.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, crews responded to a home in the 3800 block of Red Bluff Road. Two people were treated for smoke inhalation, but were not taken to the hospital.

The home suffered significant damage, according to HCFR officials. No firefighters were injured.

