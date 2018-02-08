Two treated for smoke inhalation following house fire in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Investigators continue to look into what caused a house fire Thursday in Loris.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, crews responded to a home in the 3800 block of Red Bluff Road. Two people were treated for smoke inhalation, but were not taken to the hospital.

The home suffered significant damage, according to HCFR officials. No firefighters were injured.

@hcfirerescue and Loris Fire FINAL UPDATE to House Fire at 3801 RED BLUFF RD. Significant damage to home. 2 individuals treated for smoke inhalation, not transported. Red Cross assisting 1 displaced occupant. No reported injuries to firefighters. Under Investigation pic.twitter.com/5eyquaziEX — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) February 8, 2018

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.