Florence man arrested, charged for distributing child pornography

Jonathan Eugene Trujillo. (Source: Florence County Detention Center) Jonathan Eugene Trujillo. (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A 29-year-old Florence man was arrested and charged for allegedly distributing child pornography.

Jonathan Eugene Trujillo was arrested Tuesday and charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, according to a news release from the office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Each charge is a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, the release states. The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators with the Internet Crimes Again Child Task Force and the Florence Police Department made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s office assisted with the investigation.

The releases stresses that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

