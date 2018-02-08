3 students arrested after student brings gun to school in Lake City

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – Three students were arrested after a student brought a gun to the Ronald E. McNair New Technology Center in Lake City Thursday.

The School Resource Officer received information that one of the students brought a weapon to school to give to a friend, and there were three male students in the bathroom with the firearm, according to a news release from the Lake City Public Safety Department.

Following policy, the school was immediately placed on lockdown, the release states. The SRO found the students and retrieved the weapon with no further threat or incident. No one was injured.

Officers took the students to the Lake City Police Department where they met with the parents of the students, the release states.

The students were charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful sale/delivery of a firearm to a minor.

Officials said the schools are now back to normal operation.

