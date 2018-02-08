Comparing Climates of the Winter Olympics

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - When you think of the cities hosting the Winter Olympics, you probably think of winter wonderlands of snow and ice. Despite being hosted in some of the coldest countries in the world, the host cities themselves tend to be warmer.

This year's Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea will actually be some of the coldest Olympics in over a decade. The average February high temperature is around 38 degrees Fahrenheit, with an average of 2.5 inches of snow.

In 2014, Sochi, Russia hosted one of the warmest Winter Olympics in history. The average temperature in the Black Sea resort city was nearly 50 degrees F. Most of the indoor events, including figure skating and hockey were held in Sochi, while the alpine events were hosted in the colder mountains nearby in the Western Caucasus range. Historically, Sochi rarely ever sees snow.

The previous warmest Winter Olympics was Vancouver, Canada four years earlier in 2010. While the alpine skiing events were in the Whistler Mountains of British Columbia, Vancouver averages a high temperature around 46 degrees F. As far as snow goes, being along the coast, Vancouver typically sees less than an inch of snow every year, one of the least snowy places in all of cold Canada.

2006 shined the snowy spotlight on the Italian Alps and the city of Torino, Italy. While it is colder on average, with a high around 41 degrees F in February, the city itself rarely sees snow.

The last Winter Olympics to typically have real snow was back in 2002 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Average February snowfall is around 10 inches and high temperatures hover around 43 degrees.

The next Winter Olympics will be in 2022 in Beijing, China.

