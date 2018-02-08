Comparing Climates of the Winter Olympics

A 29-year-old Florence man was arrested and charged for allegedly distributing child pornography. Jonathan Eugene Trujillo was arrested Tuesday and charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, according to a news release from the office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.More >>
Three students were arrested after a student brought a gun to the Ronald E. McNair New Technology Center in Lake City Thursday. The School Resource Officer received information that one of the students brought a weapon to school to give to a friend, and there were three male students in the bathroom with the firearm, according to a news release from the Lake City Public Safety Department.More >>
Myrtle Beach International Airport announced on Thursday that they have partnered with low-cost airline Frontier Airlines and will soon be offering non-stop flights to Long Island MacArthur Airport, Denver International Airport and Trenton-Mercer Airport in New Jersey.More >>
A 20-year-old Dillon man was arrested in Winston-Salem, North Carolina for the shooting that killed a 5-year-old girl last week. Marquis Antoine McRae is charged with murder in the death of Perla Azucena Banuelos-Allande, according to a news release from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
An unloaded handgun was found in the coat pocket of a Georgetown Middle School student Wednesday afternoon. At about 2 p.m., a responsible student reported to a school administrator that they believed another student was in possession of a handgun, according to a news release from the Georgetown County School District.More >>
Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.More >>
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
The toddler was found with severe burns from the hot water. Investigators found rats, mice and cockroaches eating leftover food laying around in the home.More >>
The four-star wide receiver sat next to his mother on National Signing Day and bypassed Tennessee and Alabama hats to choose the Florida Gators.More >>
A photo taken by a local auction site shows a body inside an impounded van.More >>
Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.More >>
A common scam across the country includes depositing thousands of dollars from what appears to be a legitimate check is now circulating in Texarkana, Texas.More >>
