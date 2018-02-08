Man arrested in NC for shooting death of 5-year-old girl in Dill - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Man arrested in NC for shooting death of 5-year-old girl in Dillon Co.

Marquis Antoine McRae. (Source: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) Marquis Antoine McRae. (Source: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 20-year-old Dillon man was arrested in Winston-Salem, North Carolina for the shooting that killed a 5-year-old girl last week.

Marquis Antoine McRae is charged with murder in the death of Perla Azucena Banuelos-Allande, according to a news release from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

McRae was arrested on Wednesday and is currently being held at the Forsyth County Detention Center in Winston-Salem, awaiting an extradition hearing to determine when he will return to Dillon.

Allende was shot and killed at about 2 a.m. Saturday, February 3 on Lester Road. Two adults were also shot and wounded. The family said a party happening across the street from their house got out of hand.

Lakiesha Shanae Martin, 24, of Latta, has been charged with attempted murder for the shooting of one of the victims; she is being held at the Dillon County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    Frontier to bring seasonal flights to Denver, Trenton, Long Island to MYR

    Frontier to bring seasonal flights to Denver, Trenton, Long Island to MYR

    Thursday, February 8 2018 11:12 AM EST2018-02-08 16:12:40 GMT
    (Source: Horry County Airports news release)(Source: Horry County Airports news release)

    Myrtle Beach International Airport announced on Thursday that they have partnered with low-cost airline Frontier Airlines and will soon be offering non-stop flights to Long Island MacArthur Airport, Denver International Airport and Trenton-Mercer Airport in New Jersey.

    More >>

    Myrtle Beach International Airport announced on Thursday that they have partnered with low-cost airline Frontier Airlines and will soon be offering non-stop flights to Long Island MacArthur Airport, Denver International Airport and Trenton-Mercer Airport in New Jersey.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Man arrested in NC for shooting death of 5-year-old girl in Dillon Co.

    Man arrested in NC for shooting death of 5-year-old girl in Dillon Co.

    Thursday, February 8 2018 10:52 AM EST2018-02-08 15:52:57 GMT
    Marquis Antoine McRae. (Source: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)Marquis Antoine McRae. (Source: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

    A 20-year-old Dillon man was arrested in Winston-Salem, North Carolina for the shooting that killed a 5-year-old girl last week. Marquis Antoine McRae is charged with murder in the death of Perla Azucena Banuelos-Allande, according to a news release from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A 20-year-old Dillon man was arrested in Winston-Salem, North Carolina for the shooting that killed a 5-year-old girl last week. Marquis Antoine McRae is charged with murder in the death of Perla Azucena Banuelos-Allande, according to a news release from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Handgun found in Georgetown Middle School student's pocket

    Handgun found in Georgetown Middle School student's pocket

    Thursday, February 8 2018 10:09 AM EST2018-02-08 15:09:08 GMT
    File image. (Source: AP Graphics)File image. (Source: AP Graphics)

    An unloaded handgun was found in the coat pocket of a Georgetown Middle School student Wednesday afternoon. At about 2 p.m., a responsible student reported to a school administrator that they believed another student was in possession of a handgun, according to a news release from the Georgetown County School District.

    More >>

    An unloaded handgun was found in the coat pocket of a Georgetown Middle School student Wednesday afternoon. At about 2 p.m., a responsible student reported to a school administrator that they believed another student was in possession of a handgun, according to a news release from the Georgetown County School District.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly