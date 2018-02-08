Man arrested in NC for shooting death of 5-year-old girl in Dillon Co.

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 20-year-old Dillon man was arrested in Winston-Salem, North Carolina for the shooting that killed a 5-year-old girl last week.

Marquis Antoine McRae is charged with murder in the death of Perla Azucena Banuelos-Allande, according to a news release from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

McRae was arrested on Wednesday and is currently being held at the Forsyth County Detention Center in Winston-Salem, awaiting an extradition hearing to determine when he will return to Dillon.

Allende was shot and killed at about 2 a.m. Saturday, February 3 on Lester Road. Two adults were also shot and wounded. The family said a party happening across the street from their house got out of hand.

Lakiesha Shanae Martin, 24, of Latta, has been charged with attempted murder for the shooting of one of the victims; she is being held at the Dillon County Detention Center.

