Florence man shot, killed in Darlington County

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A 39-year-old Florence man was shot and killed in Darlington County Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at around 7 p.m. on Alpine Drive, according to a news release from the Darlington County Coroner’s Office.

The victim was identified as Michael Smith, and was pronounced dead at the scene by Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee. The death was ruled a homicide.

The incident is under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.