Florence man shot, killed in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A 39-year-old Florence man was shot and killed in Darlington County Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at around 7 p.m. on Alpine Drive, according to a news release from the Darlington County Coroner’s Office.

The victim was identified as Michael Smith, and was pronounced dead at the scene by Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee. The death was ruled a homicide.

The incident is under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

