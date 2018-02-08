Winter Olympics Programming Schedule on WMBF News

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Let the games begin! Winter Olympics programming from PyeongChang, South Korea begas at 8 p.m. Thursday on WMBF News.

On Friday, the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony begins at 8 p.m. on WMBF News. The ceremonial start of the Olympic Games features scores of athletes participating in the Parade of Nations and the lighting of the Olympic cauldron.

This weekend, Olympics programming begins each day at 3 p.m.

On Saturday, events include: Snowboarding, Short Track, Ski Jumping, and Luge. Snowboarding men's slopestyle gets underway with qualifying; Viktor Ahn aims to become the most decorated Olympic short track skater of all time in men's 1500m.

Sunday’s events include: Speed Skating, Biathlon, Cross-Country from PyeongChang, South Korea. Speed Skating coverage features the men's 5,000m; Lowell Bailey is one of multiple athletes giving the U.S. a shot at its first-ever Olympic podium in biathlon.

Click or tap here for a full schedule of programming on WMBF News.

Even more programming will be aired on NBC’s other networks and online, including NBC Sports Network, USA, and CNBC. See a complete schedule of all Olympics events here.

Click or tap here for details on live-streaming Olympics events online – note you will need a supported cable, satellite or telco provider, or authentication through Exchange for U.S. Military service members and honorably-discharged veterans.

Over 50 hours of Olympics programming is also streaming live in virtual reality. Click here for details on how to experience the Olympics like never before.

