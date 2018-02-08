Winter Olympics programming begins at 8 p.m. Thursday on WMBF News

A 39-year-old Florence man was shot and killed in Darlington County Wednesday night. The shooting happened at around 7 p.m. on Alpine Drive, according to a news release from the Darlington County Coroner’s Office.More >>
A 39-year-old Florence man was shot and killed in Darlington County Wednesday night. The shooting happened at around 7 p.m. on Alpine Drive, according to a news release from the Darlington County Coroner’s Office.More >>
Let the games begin! Winter Olympics programming from PyeongChang, South Korea begins at 8 p.m. Thursday on WMBF News, right after the our first Olympics Zone report.More >>
Let the games begin! Winter Olympics programming from PyeongChang, South Korea begins at 8 p.m. Thursday on WMBF News, right after the our first Olympics Zone report.More >>
Four people were arrested in Lumberton Wednesday and each charged with two counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The RCSO and multiple other agencies served three search warrants at the Eaglewood Mobile Home Park, with over 80 law enforcement officers assisting and securing the area, according to an RCSO news release.More >>
Four people were arrested in Lumberton Wednesday and each charged with two counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The RCSO and multiple other agencies served three search warrants at the Eaglewood Mobile Home Park, with over 80 law enforcement officers assisting and securing the area, according to an RCSO news release.More >>
The bodies of a 33-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were found side-by-side in a field in the Fairmont area Tuesday afternoon. The case is being treated as a double homicide by the Robeson County sheriff’s Office.More >>
The bodies of a 33-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were found side-by-side in a field in the Fairmont area Tuesday afternoon. The case is being treated as a double homicide by the Robeson County sheriff’s Office.More >>
The building, which is formerly known as Thee Dollhouse on highway 17 in Horry County is starting to look a little different after the property owner began making improvements to the building. An attorney for the county, Arrigo Carotti, said the property owner is in the process of fixing up the building after a settlement was reached between the property owner and the county.More >>
The building, which is formerly known as Thee Dollhouse on highway 17 in Horry County is starting to look a little different after the property owner began making improvements to the building. An attorney for the county, Arrigo Carotti, said the property owner is in the process of fixing up the building after a settlement was reached between the property owner and the county.More >>
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.More >>
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.More >>
The four-star wide receiver sat next to his mother on National Signing Day and bypassed Tennessee and Alabama hats to choose the Florida Gators.More >>
The four-star wide receiver sat next to his mother on National Signing Day and bypassed Tennessee and Alabama hats to choose the Florida Gators.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
The toddler was found with severe burns from the hot water. Investigators found rats, mice and cockroaches eating leftover food laying around in the home.More >>
The toddler was found with severe burns from the hot water. Investigators found rats, mice and cockroaches eating leftover food laying around in the home.More >>
Paws has 28 toes. The 3-year-old is tied with a Canadian cat named Jake for the Guinness World Record.More >>
Paws has 28 toes. The 3-year-old is tied with a Canadian cat named Jake for the Guinness World Record.More >>
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.More >>
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.More >>
A photo taken by a local auction site shows a body inside an impounded van.More >>
A photo taken by a local auction site shows a body inside an impounded van.More >>
An officer who was shot in a suburb of Dallas on Wednesday night has died, police have confirmed, and the suspect is in custody.More >>
An officer who was shot in a suburb of Dallas on Wednesday night has died, police have confirmed, and the suspect is in custody.More >>
People gathered outside North Charleston City Hall Tuesday night to remember the leader of Charleston's Black Lives Matter movement who died in New Orleans.More >>
People gathered outside North Charleston City Hall Tuesday night to remember the leader of Charleston's Black Lives Matter movement who died in New Orleans.More >>