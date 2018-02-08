FIRST ALERT: Prolonged stretch of warm, wet weather develops thi - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Prolonged stretch of warm, wet weather develops this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) An extended period of unseasonably mild and wet weather will develop this weekend and continue through the middle of next week. 

A late spring and early summer weather pattern will start to develop by Friday night.  Much milder temperatures and increasing moisture will move into the region.  This spring-like weather pattern will likely persist into the early and middle part of next week with very warm temperatures and daily rain chances. 

The first round of rain will arrive late Friday evening into Friday night as periods of light rain develop.  Even with the  nighttime rain falling, temperatures will only drop into the lower 50s Friday night. 

Saturday will see mostly cloudy skies and increasing warmth.  Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to near 70 by the afternoon hours.   A few showers will be possible at times on Saturday, but a washout is not expected. 

By Sunday, rain chances will increase once again with periods of rain likely at times through the day.  Despite the clouds and rain, the spring-like temperatures will continue as readings climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s. 

The early and middle parts of next week look to feature more of the same as daily high temperatures continue to climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s.  While each day will feature a risk of rain, there will be off and on breaks.  Right now, the best risk of soaking rain looks to arrive late Monday and again on Tuesday.  

Rainfall totals over the course of the weekend and into early next week will average one to two inches across the region with locally higher amounts in some areas.  While flooding is not expected to become an issue, some areas rivers will likely start to rise by the middle of next week. 

    Florence man shot, killed in Darlington County

    Thursday, February 8 2018 9:46 AM EST2018-02-08 14:46:26 GMT
    A 39-year-old Florence man was shot and killed in Darlington County Wednesday night. The shooting happened at around 7 p.m. on Alpine Drive, according to a news release from the Darlington County Coroner’s Office.

  • Winter Olympics programming begins at 8 p.m. Thursday on WMBF News

    Thursday, February 8 2018 9:05 AM EST2018-02-08 14:05:34 GMT
    Let the games begin! Winter Olympics programming from PyeongChang, South Korea begins at 8 p.m. Thursday on WMBF News, right after the our first Olympics Zone report.

    Four people arrested in Lumberton for 2 counts of murder, kidnapping

    Thursday, February 8 2018 7:49 AM EST2018-02-08 12:49:39 GMT
    Four people were arrested in Lumberton Wednesday and each charged with two counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The RCSO and multiple other agencies served three search warrants at the Eaglewood Mobile Home Park, with over 80 law enforcement officers assisting and securing the area, according to an RCSO news release.

