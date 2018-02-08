Restaurant Scorecard: Food, carbon buildup at one spot; perfect scores at Italian, Asian restaurants

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Food and carbon buildup was found at one local eatery, while area Italian and Asian restaurants were perfect in this week's Restaurant Scorecard.

From chicken bowls to veggie bowls, Jimmyz Original Hibachi House kicks off this week's report. They're at 1780 Pine Island Road in Myrtle Beach. Inspectors with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control gave them 83 points out of 100.

Points were deducted for a toaster oven that had food and carbon buildup. Inspectors also noted that drink crates were being used to store boxes of food in the walk-in freezer, a knife between a pan and the sides of equipment on the cook line, and broken tile by the reach-in cooler holding water.

Midtown Bistro at 2004 U.S. 17 South in North Myrtle Beach is known for pizza, burgers, steaks and pasta served in a family-friendly environment. They received 88 points during a recent inspection.

Inspectors deducted points for food that was stored at improper temperatures, meats and fish not marked with dates for use within 48 hours of

thawing, and containers of food being stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer.

E Noodles & Co., at 400 20th Ave. South in Myrtle Beach, is known as an Asian bistro set in a casual atmosphere. On the menu you'll find everything from duck and Mongolian beef to pad thai. Inspectors gave them a perfect 100.

Another perfect 100 this week goes to Maggi D's at 407 Seaboard St., in Myrtle Beach. The restaurant is known to serve straightforward Italian dishes such as chicken Marsala and fettuccine Alfredo.

Each spot is required to have their letter grade posted. If you don't see it, just ask.

