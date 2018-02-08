Restaurant Scorecard: Food, carbon buildup at one spot; perfect scores at Italian, Asian restaurants

Myrtle Beach city leaders gathered Friday morning for a forum to discuss revitalizing the downtown area.More >>
A unique attraction has made its way into the Grand Strand. It's called the Recovery a Room - and it's Myrtle Beach's first IV vitamin therapy location. You might have heard of IV therapy as a hangover cure in Hollywood and Las Vegas, and the Recovery room here in Myrtle Beach does the same thing.More >>
A collision with injuries has closed the roadway on U.S. 701 at the Horry-Georgetown counties line, according to online information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
The deputy chief for Horry County Fire Rescue has resigned from his position, according to Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore.More >>
An 18-year-old man was taken into custody Friday and charged in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday night in Lake City that killed one man and injured another.More >>
A foster parent in Indianapolis, IN, admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming. Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.More >>
Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.More >>
The deer was a 4.5-year-old male that died of natural causes and was reported to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.More >>
Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say a 12-year-old boy was shot in a vehicle in the drive-thru at McDonald's at 50th Street and I-27. Police say the shooting appears to be accidental.More >>
CNN reported a former teacher in Baton Rouge said a fourth grade student’s behavior was so bad she thought about quitting being a teacher, but later adopted the boy and his younger brother.More >>
President Trump is "weighing his options" as he decides whether to release a classified memo drafted by Democrats concerning the Russia probe.More >>
"If you don't believe in miracles, there is one right here," Hannah Batchelor said, holding her 2-year-old son, Bradley, who's suffered more trauma than most people will in their entire lifetime.More >>
