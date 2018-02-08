Four people arrested in Lumberton for 2 counts of murder, kidnapping

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Four people were arrested in Lumberton Wednesday and each charged with two counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The RCSO and multiple other agencies served three search warrants at the Eaglewood Mobile Home Park, with over 80 law enforcement officers assisting and securing the area, according to an RCSO news release.

The four people who were arrested were:

Patrick Leon Gatlin, 31, of Lumberton, charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of felony conspiracy, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Anitriel Livia Ray, 37, of Lumberton, charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, and two counts of felony conspiracy.

Juwon Montael Lewis, 24, of Lumberton, charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, and two counts of felony conspiracy.

Tiffany Leann Smith, 22, of Lumberton, charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, and two counts of felony conspiracy.

All four are being held at the Robeson County Detention Center and are being held without bond until their first appearance Thursday morning, the release states.

The agencies that conducted the search warrants and made the arrests Wednesday were: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Task Force, Robeson County Major Crimes Division, Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Agents, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Deputies, Lumberton Police Department SWAT and Detectives, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The news release does not indicate which case these four people were arrested in connection with.

