Man, woman found dead in Fairmont field Tuesday identified

The bodies of a 33-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were found side-by-side in a field in the Fairmont area Tuesday afternoon. The case is being treated as a double homicide by the Robeson County sheriff’s Office.More >>
The building, which is formerly known as Thee Dollhouse on highway 17 in Horry County is starting to look a little different after the property owner began making improvements to the building. An attorney for the county, Arrigo Carotti, said the property owner is in the process of fixing up the building after a settlement was reached between the property owner and the county.More >>
Members of the Tuscany neighborhood in Horry County met in Myrtle Beach Wednesday night to discuss the transition of their home owners’ association.More >>
Four people were arrested in Lumberton Wednesday and each charged with two counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The RCSO and multiple other agencies served three search warrants at the Eaglewood Mobile Home Park, with over 80 law enforcement officers assisting and securing the area, according to an RCSO news release.More >>
One local security company says arming your home or business with security cameras is becoming more common as time goes on. Michele Weissman, owner of Security Vision in Myrtle Beach said with new technology being made available to homeowners and business owners today, there are many different ways you can protect yourself. According to Weissman, there are different kinds of security.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
The four-star wide receiver sat next to his mother on National Signing Day and bypassed Tennessee and Alabama hats to choose the Florida Gators.More >>
A photo taken by a local auction site shows a body inside an impounded van.More >>
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.More >>
The toddler was found with severe burns from the hot water. Investigators found rats, mice and cockroaches eating leftover food laying around in the home.More >>
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.More >>
One of the Amtrak passengers injured in Sunday's Amtrak-CSX collision has filed suit against CSX.More >>
