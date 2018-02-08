Man, woman found dead in Fairmont field Tuesday identified

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Collins Mill Road, where Matthew McCray and Angela Smith were found dead in a field. (Source: WMBF News)

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The bodies of a 33-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were found side-by-side in a field in the Fairmont area Tuesday afternoon. The case is being treated as a double homicide by the Robeson County sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received a call from the 911 Center to respond to the 1200 block of Collins Mill Road Fairmont at about 3:09 p.m. Tuesday, according to an RCSO news release. A witness who lived on the road said he was walking down the road to check on a mobile home when he saw two bodies lying in a field, side-by-side, covered in weeds.

The witness called 911, and deputies arrived shortly thereafter, the release states. An investigation was started, and the bodies were identified as 33-year-old Angela Nicole Smith and 31-year-old Matthew Steven McCray, both from the Lumberton area. The bodies appeared to have been in the field for several days.

The cause of death is unknown, pending an autopsy report from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The case is being treated as a double homicide, and is pending further investigation.

According to another RCSO news release, on Wednesday, four people were arrested and each charged with two counts of first-degree murder. However, that release does not indicate for which case these people were arrested.

“[I] couldn’t believe it … wanted to go down there and see if it was her,” said Angela Roller, Smith's niece. “It hurt, it really hurt. It hurt all of us. We didn’t know what to think; we really couldn’t believe it."

Tuesday capped a violent five-day period in Robeson County in which six people were killed.

Last Thursday, 17-year-old Jeremiah Dakota Locklear was found shot at a home on Offie Jones Road. He was taken to a nearby hospital and later died.

Dakota Jones, 23, of Lumberton was arrested last Friday and charged with Locklear’s killing.

Then, early Sunday morning, two people were shot and killed near a Robeson County mobile home park due to an argument between two neighbors over loud music.

According a previous press release, 18-year-old Dakota Hunt and 47-year-old Scott Chavis exchanged gunfire.

Chavis died at the scene and Hunt died while being taken to the hospital.

The deaths of Smith and McCray were preceded by the killing Tuesday morning of another person on Daniel McLeod Road in the Red Springs area, Sheriff Kenneth Sealey said.

