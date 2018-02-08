FIRST ALERT: Brighter but cooler Thursday

One local security company says arming your home or business with security cameras is becoming more common as time goes on. Michele Weissman, owner of Security Vision in Myrtle Beach said with new technology being made available to homeowners and business owners today, there are many different ways you can protect yourself. According to Weissman, there are different kinds of security.More >>
One local security company says arming your home or business with security cameras is becoming more common as time goes on. Michele Weissman, owner of Security Vision in Myrtle Beach said with new technology being made available to homeowners and business owners today, there are many different ways you can protect yourself. According to Weissman, there are different kinds of security.More >>
Eight people were taken into custody, and drugs and 12 guns were confiscated during a bust Monday in Conway.More >>
Eight people were taken into custody, and drugs and 12 guns were confiscated during a bust Monday in Conway.More >>
According to information from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control for the week ending Feb. 3, approximately 106 people have died in the current flu season.More >>
According to information from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control for the week ending Feb. 3, approximately 106 people have died in the current flu season.More >>
Family members of one of the victims found dead Tuesday in a field in Robeson County want answers.More >>
Family members of one of the victims found dead Tuesday in a field in Robeson County want answers.More >>
Myrtle Beach officials are narrowing down plans for the Superblock area.More >>
Myrtle Beach officials are narrowing down plans for the Superblock area.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>