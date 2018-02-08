FIRST ALERT: Brighter but cooler Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Clearing skies and cooler temperatures today give way to a long stretch of mild and wet weather beginning this weekend.

Early morning clouds today will clear out as drier and cooler weather moves in behind a cold front. Cloudy skies around sunrise will turn mostly sunny by the afternoon. Sunrise temperatures around 50 degrees will only slowly climb into the middle 50s through the afternoon.

Tonight will be clear and chilly with temperatures returning into the lower and middle 30s.

Friday will see sunny skies in the morning once again give way to thickening clouds by the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will start to rebound a bit with afternoon readings in the upper 50s to near 60.

Friday night through the weekend will see a return to much milder temperatures and rain chances. A steady light rain will develop at times Friday night with temperatures only dropping into the 50s.

Saturday will see mostly cloudy skies but a southerly wind will help to push temperatures in the upper 60s. A few showers will be possible at times, but a washout is not expected.

By Sunday, rain chances will increase once again with periods of rain likely at times through the day. Despite the clouds and rain, the spring-like temperatures will continue as readings climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The unseasonably mild and damp weather will continue into early next week.

