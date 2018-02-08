Residents of Horry County neighborhood discuss new HOA

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Members of the Tuscany neighborhood in Horry County met in Myrtle Beach Wednesday night to discuss the transition of their home owners’ association.

Right now, residents say the HOA is made up of three members of DR Horton, the building company that owns Tuscany. Residents are looking to make a transition so the HOA is made up of people who live at Tuscany.

People who live at Tuscany say DR Horton hasn’t been answering their questions regarding HOA fees and other financial issues. They say they don’t know where their money is going.

“I asked for documents over nine months ago, and I have received nothing,” Tuscany resident Ray Landreu said. "Now, I was told tonight by the vice president of the property management company that she will provide me everything I need by tomorrow evening. We’ll wait and see.”

Residents say they don’t know what’s being done with their money, but they just want to know.

Landreu says while the transition of the HOA from DR Horton members to members of the community will help, it won’t fix the problems of the past. “There are certain things that weren’t done in the past that may cost us to go in our pockets and bring out some more cash for the HOA fees,” he said.

Another meeting will be held Thursday night to discuss a lawsuit regarding the situation.

