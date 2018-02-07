DHEC: Flu has claimed over 100 lives in SC this season

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – The number of flu-related deaths across South Carolina has risen once again.

According to information from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control for the week ending Feb. 3, approximately 106 people have died in the current flu season.

That was up from the 84 who had reportedly died as of Jan. 27.

The Upstate has now seen the greatest number of deaths so far this flu season with 38. It’s followed by the Midlands with 33, the Pee Dee with 18 and the Lowcountry with 17, DHEC reported.

More than 81,000 influenza cases have been reported in S.C.

The top three counties across the state with the highest number of flu cases for the week ending Feb. 3, according to DHEC, are:

Greenville: 3,316

Richland: 2,015

Lexington: 1,393

Influenza activity continues to be widespread across the country.

According to the Centers for Disease Control’s weekly flu report ending Jan. 27, at least 53 children have died so far this season.

