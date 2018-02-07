Homicide investigation begins after one found dead in Darlington - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Homicide investigation begins after one found dead in Darlington County following shooting

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed in a shooting Wednesday night in Darlington County.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to a home on Alpine Drive in the Florence area around 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim dead, the report stated. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DCSO at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly