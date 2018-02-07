'They’re hurting, they lost their mama:’ Family grieves after two bodies found in Robeson County

Eight people were taken into custody, and drugs and 12 guns were confiscated during a bust Monday in Conway.More >>
According to information from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control for the week ending Feb. 3, approximately 106 people have died in the current flu season.More >>
Family members of one of the victims found dead Tuesday in a field in Robeson County want answers.More >>
Myrtle Beach officials are narrowing down plans for the Superblock area.More >>
One person was killed in a shooting Wednesday night in Darlington County.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.More >>
The four-star wide receiver sat next to his mother on National Signing Day and bypassed Tennessee and Alabama hats to choose the Florida Gators.More >>
A photo taken by a local auction site shows a body inside an impounded van.More >>
A Massachusetts couple says it was fun at first when they started receiving free mystery packages from Amazon that they hadn't ordered, but now they want it to stop.More >>
Ajah Blackledge's family is working to get the word out about her disappearance.More >>
One of the Amtrak passengers injured in Sunday's Amtrak-CSX collision has filed suit against CSX.More >>
