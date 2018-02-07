'They’re hurting, they lost their mama:’ Family grieves after two bodies found in Robeson County

Ashley Smith with two of her three children. (Source: Angela Roller)

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Family members of one of the victims found dead Tuesday in a field in Robeson County want answers.

“[I] couldn’t believe it … wanted to go down there and see if it was her,” said Angela Roller, who identified one of the victims as her niece, Ashley Smith.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office got a call Tuesday afternoon after two bodies were found in a field off of Collins Mill Road in the Fairmont area.

Roller said her brother, Smith's dad, called her yesterday with the heartbreaking news.

“It hurt, it really hurt. It hurt all of us. We didn’t know what to think; we really couldn’t believe it,” Roller said.

The last time she saw Smith was around Christmas. Even though she didn’t see her recently, Roller said her niece was an overall kind-hearted person.

“A good person, a loving person, a good mama of three children, a good daughter, a good niece, a good sister to her brothers. She love her brothers,” Roller said.

While the family is in pain, it’s Smith’s three children - Nate, Jimmy and Kaylee - who are truly suffering.

“They’re hurting, they lost their mama. They are hurting, especially Kaylee. That youngin' was close to her mama. Now she ain't got no mama,” Roller said.

As for Roller, she says Smith will never be forgotten.

“We all love and we’re all going to miss her,” Roller said.

Roller said she still wants to know what happened and where, exactly, Smith’s body was found.

WMBF News is still working to learn the name of the second victim.

