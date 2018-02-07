World War II-era bomb found near Carolina Forest neighborhood

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Carolina Forest is one of the fastest-growing communities in Horry County, but what some don’t know is the area was once used for military training exercises.

According to the Horry County Police Department, a device was found in Carolina Forest Tuesday while a crew was clearing the land for a future development.

The discovery created quite a buzz on Facebook and in one local neighborhood. In fact, many neighbors were asking each other if they heard a boom.

“It was fast,” said Nicole Engblom.

“The window shook, and I knew it wasn’t a transformer because it was pretty loud,” said Eric Engblom.

That was the reaction from one Carolina Forest couple after the device was found across from The Farm.

The area was used by the Army during World War II for pilot bombing training and other exercises. Retired Air Force Colonel Joe Barton said Tuesday's discovery makes sense.

At the time, there were two bombing ranges - one at Carolina Forest where they found the bomb this past week and there was another in the SurfsideBeach/Garden City area.

Both bombing ranges haven’t been used for decades, but that doesn’t mean pieces of the past don’t remain.

“If it was a bombing range, there very well might be a few more out there, but hopefully find them before something happens,” Joe Barton said.

Those who are interested can learn much more about the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base's history at Warbird Park in The Market Common.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.