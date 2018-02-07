Victim, suspect identified in fatal shooting on Daniel McLeod Road in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that happened late Monday evening in Robeson County.

According to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Dwayne Fairley, of the Red Springs community, was identified as the victim of the fatal shooting on Daniel McLeod Road.

Deputies said they responded to a suspicious car in the 1100 block of Daniel McLeod Road. The caller also said they heard five or six gunshots.

Fairley was reportedly found at the grain bins there, the press release stated.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Jonathan Maurice Mack and a warrant for first-degree murder has issued.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement agency.

