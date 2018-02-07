Robeson County murder suspect arrested in Maryland

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that happened late Monday evening in Robeson County.

According to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Dwayne Fairley, of the Red Springs community, was identified as the victim of the fatal shooting on Daniel McLeod Road.

Deputies said they responded to a suspicious car in the 1100 block of Daniel McLeod Road. The caller also said they heard five or six gunshots.

Fairley was reportedly found at the grain bins there, the press release stated.

Authorities later identified the suspect as Jonathan Maurice Mack and a warrant for first-degree murder was issued.

Mack was arrested in Oxon Hill, Maryland by the Prince Georges County Sheriff's Office after law enforcement was made aware that he was at his mother's residence, according to Major Thompson with the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

He is currently being held at the Prince Georges County Detention Center without bond on a fugitive warrant. When he appeared before a judge on Friday, he waived extradition.

Mack will be transported back to Robeson County within 14 days.

