Robeson County murder suspect arrested in Maryland

Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that happened late Monday evening in Robeson County.More >>
Born 42 years ago in Myrtle Beach, Kerry Kurtz Tucker was adopted shortly after her birth. She had what she describes as a “lovely” life with her adoptive parents, but now, she is searching for information on her birth family.More >>
The Marion Rural Fire Department worked to extinguish an overnight house fire, according to a post on their Facebook page. The fire occurred at 122 Blossom Road. According to the post, no one was injured as a result of the fire.More >>
A collision with injuries has closed the roadway on U.S. 701 at the Horry-Georgetown counties line, according to online information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
An 18-year-old man was taken into custody Friday and charged in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday night in Lake City that killed one man and injured another.More >>
Amtrak will likely end up paying crash victims' legal claims with public money _ even if investigators find a private railroad at fault.More >>
Two people are recovering after being attacked by a Pitbull mix. An 11-year-old Southaven boy is at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital with severe injuries to his leg after the dog attacked him.More >>
A police officer in the Columbus suburb of Westerville has been killed in the line of duty, the city said in a tweet Saturday.More >>
The deer was a 4.5-year-old male that died of natural causes and was reported to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.More >>
