Twelve guns, drugs seized in Conway bust; eight arrested

Drugs and guns were seized during a Monday raid in Conway. (Source: DEU)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Eight people were taken into custody, and drugs and 12 guns were confiscated during a bust Monday in Conway.

According to information from Dean Bishop, with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit, the bust happened at a home in the 120 block of Hatteras Drive in Conway.

More than $21,000 in cash was seized, along with 12 firearms, of which four were stolen, according to information from the DEU.

The following drugs were also reportedly seized:

  • 3.44 pounds of marijuana
  • 17 grams of crack
  • 152.2 grams of cocaine
  • 116 tablets of ecstasy
  • 1 gram of meth
  • 320 tablets of oxycodone
  • 17 alprazolam tablets
  • 8 dextro-amphetamine tablets
  • 9 suboxone sublingual film strips
  • 6 hydrocodone tablets
  • 4 vyvance tablets

The following people were arrested on a number of charges:

Brittany Benson, 19

  • possession with intent to distribute marijuana, first offense

Letroy Brown, 30

  • distribution of heroin, third offense (2 counts)
  • stolen firearm (4 counts)
  • possession with intent to distribute marijuana, first offense
  • possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, third offense
  • trafficking cocaine, third Offense
  • trafficking MDMA, third offense
  • unlawful possession of a schedule 2 drug
  • unlawful possession of a schedule 4 drug
  • trafficking crack, third offense

Richard Cherry, 20

  • possession with intent to distribute marijuana, first offense

Perry Green, 59

  • simple possession of marijuana

Frankie McNeil, 40

  • stolen firearm (4 counts)
  • possession with intent to distribute marijuana, first offense
  • possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, first offense
  • trafficking cocaine, first offense
  • trafficking MDMA, first offense
  • unlawful possession of a schedule 2 drug
  • unlawful possession of a schedule 4 drug
  • trafficking crack, first offense

Rashawn Myers, 18

  • possession with intent to distribute marijuana, first offense

Jonathan Pearson, 20

  • possession with intent to distribute marijuana, first offense

Justin Stanley, 26

  • possession with intent to distribute marijuana, first offense

