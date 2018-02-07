Twelve guns, drugs seized in Conway bust; eight arrested

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Drugs and guns were seized during a Monday raid in Conway. (Source: DEU)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Eight people were taken into custody, and drugs and 12 guns were confiscated during a bust Monday in Conway.

According to information from Dean Bishop, with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit, the bust happened at a home in the 120 block of Hatteras Drive in Conway.

More than $21,000 in cash was seized, along with 12 firearms, of which four were stolen, according to information from the DEU.

The following drugs were also reportedly seized:

3.44 pounds of marijuana

17 grams of crack

152.2 grams of cocaine

116 tablets of ecstasy

1 gram of meth

320 tablets of oxycodone

17 alprazolam tablets

8 dextro-amphetamine tablets

9 suboxone sublingual film strips

6 hydrocodone tablets

4 vyvance tablets

The following people were arrested on a number of charges:

Brittany Benson, 19

possession with intent to distribute marijuana, first offense

Letroy Brown, 30

distribution of heroin, third offense (2 counts)

stolen firearm (4 counts)

possession with intent to distribute marijuana, first offense

possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, third offense

trafficking cocaine, third Offense

trafficking MDMA, third offense

unlawful possession of a schedule 2 drug

unlawful possession of a schedule 4 drug

trafficking crack, third offense

Richard Cherry, 20

possession with intent to distribute marijuana, first offense

Perry Green, 59

simple possession of marijuana

Frankie McNeil, 40

stolen firearm (4 counts)

possession with intent to distribute marijuana, first offense

possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, first offense

trafficking cocaine, first offense

trafficking MDMA, first offense

unlawful possession of a schedule 2 drug

unlawful possession of a schedule 4 drug

trafficking crack, first offense

Rashawn Myers, 18

possession with intent to distribute marijuana, first offense

Jonathan Pearson, 20

possession with intent to distribute marijuana, first offense

Justin Stanley, 26

possession with intent to distribute marijuana, first offense

