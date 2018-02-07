Adding apartments, restaurants some of the ideas discussed at meeting over the future of the Superblock

Live video from WMBF News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMBF News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

The Superblock was discussed at a Wednesday meeting. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach officials are narrowing down plans for the Superblock area.

Its future has been up in the air for over a year now. However, on Wednesday, a Downtown Redevelopment Corporation subcommittee held a meeting to collaborate on ideas.

City officials and neighbors who live in the area came out to the meeting to give their input for the Superblock.

They came up with ideas like adding apartments and restaurants.

Tune into WMBF News at 6 for Erin Edwards’ full report on the meeting.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.