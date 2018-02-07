Adding apartments, restaurants some of the ideas discussed at meeting over the future of the Superblock

Live video from WMBF News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMBF News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Myrtle Beach officials are narrowing down plans for the Superblock area.More >>
A number of people showed up to Tuesday night’s Horry County Council meeting to show support for firefighters at Horry County Fire Rescue. One man says our firefighters are overworked. A man who used to work for the department spoke on the overtime issue at the meeting.More >>
Two people died in a crash Tuesday afternoon in the Lumberton area, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper KD Locklear.More >>
Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since Tuesday.More >>
A Hemingway man currently serving as a U.S. Marshal for South Carolina has been chosen as the next Darlington police chief, according to city manager Howard Garland. Kelvin C. Washington was selected this week for the department’s top job over finalists James Hudson, Kimberly Nelson and Julius Riley.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives.More >>
People gathered outside North Charleston City Hall Tuesday night to remember the leader of Charleston's Black Lives Matter movement who died in New Orleans.More >>
Gloria Copeland, who has been a member of President Trump's religious advisory council, is telling followers to "inoculate yourself with the word of God" from the flu.More >>
Charges have been filed against Germaine Moore, who was arrested Tuesday in connection with a viral video showing the sexual assault of a child.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old Huntsville boy said their final goodbyes late Monday night after he had been on life support after suffering complications from the flu.More >>
A Massachusetts couple says it was fun at first when they started receiving free mystery packages from Amazon that they hadn't ordered, but now they want it to stop.More >>
A 13-year-old boy goes into action, taking the wheel, when a school bus driver suffered a medical emergency.More >>
