Two killed in vehicle crash in Robeson County on Tuesday

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Two people died in a crash Tuesday afternoon in the Lumberton area, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper KD Locklear.

Raft Swamp Fire Chief Ashley Blackburn said the crash happened on N.C. 711 between Lowe Road and Pine Log Road around 5:30 p.m.

Blackburn added the two victims were taken by EMS to an area hospital and one was later airlifted.

Locklear could not provide the names of the victims at this time.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.