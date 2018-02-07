Two killed in vehicle crash in Robeson County on Tuesday

Two people died in a crash Tuesday afternoon in the Lumberton area, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper KD Locklear.More >>
Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since Tuesday.More >>
A Hemingway man currently serving as a U.S. Marshal for South Carolina has been chosen as the next Darlington police chief, according to city manager Howard Garland. Kelvin C. Washington was selected this week for the department’s top job over finalists James Hudson, Kimberly Nelson and Julius Riley.More >>
A 24-year-old woman has been arrested for child neglect after allegedly giving birth to a child that tested positive for opiates.More >>
A number of people showed up to Tuesday night’s Horry County Council meeting to show support for firefighters at Horry County Fire Rescue. One man says our firefighters are overworked. A man who used to work for the department spoke on the overtime issue at the meeting.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
Cheddar Man was discovered in 1903 and is believed to be 10,000 years old.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
A family friend described the man as “not in a good place as far as mental health at all.”More >>
A 13-year-old boy goes into action, taking the wheel, when a school bus driver suffered a medical emergency.More >>
A Massachusetts couple says it was fun at first when they started receiving free mystery packages from Amazon that they hadn't ordered, but now they want it to stop.More >>
