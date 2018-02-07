Police search for man last seen on Tuesday in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since Tuesday.

According to a post on the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook page, William Kellogg was last seen in the Huntington Circle area in Conway. He was wearing a green sweatshirt with a small Irish pub logo on the front.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the HCPD at (843) 915-TIPS.

