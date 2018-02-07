Man last seen on Tuesday in Conway area located

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday, Horry County police posted on their social media pages that a man who had been missing since Tuesday was located.

According to a post on the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook page, William Kellogg had last been seen in the Huntington Circle area in Conway.

THIS JUST IN: Mr. Kellogg has been located. pic.twitter.com/peKFbrywsA — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) February 8, 2018

