Man last seen on Tuesday in Conway area located

Man last seen on Tuesday in Conway area located

William Kellogg (Source: HCPD) William Kellogg (Source: HCPD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday, Horry County police posted on their social media pages that a man who had been missing since Tuesday was located.

According to a post on the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook page, William Kellogg had last been seen in the Huntington Circle area in Conway.

