U.S. Marshal for SC chosen as new Darlington police chief

A Hemingway man currently serving as a U.S. Marshal for South Carolina has been chosen as the next Darlington police chief, according to city manager Howard Garland. Kelvin C. Washington was selected this week for the department’s top job over finalists James Hudson, Kimberly Nelson and Julius Riley.More >>
A 24-year-old woman has been arrested for child neglect after allegedly giving birth to a child that tested positive for opiates.More >>
A number of people showed up to Tuesday night’s Horry County Council meeting to show support for firefighters at Horry County Fire Rescue. One man says our firefighters are overworked. A man who used to work for the department spoke on the overtime issue at the meeting.More >>
Dune restoration is underway in North Myrtle Beach, but some are surprised by the project, saying the dune berms are much bigger than expected.More >>
After Horry County police school resource officers were replaced in Horry County Schools in unincorporated areas of the county with a private security company, WMBF News looked into police reports and found HCPD is still being called to Horry County Schools.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
Cheddar Man was discovered in 1903 and is believed to be 10,000 years old.More >>
If there is an exact science to a proper Super Bowl celebration, some Eagles fans missed the mark. Case and point: A food fight and riot that took place inside a Sunoco gas station in South Broad Street in Philadelphia.More >>
A 13-year-old boy goes into action, taking the wheel, when a school bus driver suffered a medical emergency.More >>
People gathered outside North Charleston City Hall Tuesday night to remember the leader of Charleston's Black Lives Matter movement who died in New Orleans.More >>
