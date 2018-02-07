U.S. Marshal for SC chosen as new Darlington police chief

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A Hemingway man currently serving as a U.S. Marshal for South Carolina has been chosen as the next Darlington police chief, according to city manager Howard Garland.

Kelvin C. Washington was selected this week for the department’s top job over finalists James Hudson, Kimberly Nelson and Julius Riley. The position became available after former police chief Danny Watson retired in January.

“Mr. Washington was the most qualified applicant, and he brings credibility and stability to that office. I feel he’s the right person at the right time for the City of Darlington,” city manager Howard Garland said.

Washington has more than 28 years of experience in public safety leadership and administrative management. He will take office in late March or early April once his term as U.S. Marshal expires, a press release states.

“I’m very thankful to Mayor Hines, City Council, and the city manager for selecting me to be the new police chief. I’m very humbled by the reception I have received thus far from the brave men and women of the police department and the residents of the City of Darlington,” Washington said. “I look forward to working closely with the police officers, residents, and city leadership as we move the City of Darlington forward.”

