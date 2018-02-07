WMBF News' Ken Baker is Dancing for our Future Stars in March

Ken Baker practices his moves ahead of the Dancing with the Future Stars event in March. (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – WMBF News’ own Ken Baker is one of the local celebrities putting on his dancing shoes for the upcoming “Dancing for our Future Stars” event to benefit The School Foundation.

Ken and dance partner Mary Grace Colburn will be tearing up the dance floor on March 22 at the Southeastern Institute for Manufacturing and Technology, but we got some behind-the-scenes video of Ken and Mary practicing their moves.

Watch it here:

While tickets for the event are sold out, you can still support your favorite dancer (Ken, of course!) by purchasing program ads and votes. Check out the Dancing with the Future Stars website here for more information, and to cast your “People’s Choice” vote for Ken.

The School Foundation "promotes educational excellence in Florence, S.C. School District 1 through grants for innovative learning and through high impact initiatives designed to prepare all students for success," according to the event's website. Last year's event raised over $144,000 for Florence 1.

