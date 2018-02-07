Mother arrested for child neglect after newborn reportedly tests positive for opiates

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 24-year-old woman has been arrested for child neglect after allegedly giving birth to a child that tested positive for opiates.

According to a Conway Police Department incident report, officers were called to Conway Medical Center on Feb. 1 after being informed by a Department of Social Services employee that a newborn child tested positive for opiates. The mother was administered a toxicology test one day prior to the birth of the child and she tested positive for opiates, police say.

The suspect told the DSS employee that she had been using opiates during her pregnancy term and three months prior to the conception of the child. After warrants were obtained for the woman’s arrest, she turned herself into police, the report states.

