Mother arrested for child neglect after newborn reportedly tests positive for opiates

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested for child neglect after allegedly giving birth to a child that tested positive for opiates. According to a Conway Police Department incident report, officers were called to Conway Medical Center on Feb. 1 after being informed by a Department of Social Services employee that a newborn child tested positive for opiates.More >>
A 24-year-old woman has been arrested for child neglect after allegedly giving birth to a child that tested positive for opiates. According to a Conway Police Department incident report, officers were called to Conway Medical Center on Feb. 1 after being informed by a Department of Social Services employee that a newborn child tested positive for opiates.More >>
A number of people showed up to Tuesday night’s Horry County Council meeting to show support for firefighters at Horry County Fire Rescue. One man says our firefighters are overworked. A man who used to work for the department spoke on the overtime issue at the meeting.More >>
A number of people showed up to Tuesday night’s Horry County Council meeting to show support for firefighters at Horry County Fire Rescue. One man says our firefighters are overworked. A man who used to work for the department spoke on the overtime issue at the meeting.More >>
Dune restoration is underway in North Myrtle Beach, but some are surprised by the project, saying the dune berms are much bigger than expected.More >>
Dune restoration is underway in North Myrtle Beach, but some are surprised by the project, saying the dune berms are much bigger than expected.More >>
After Horry County police school resource officers were replaced in Horry County Schools in unincorporated areas of the county with a private security company, WMBF News looked into police reports and found HCPD is still being called to Horry County Schools.More >>
After Horry County police school resource officers were replaced in Horry County Schools in unincorporated areas of the county with a private security company, WMBF News looked into police reports and found HCPD is still being called to Horry County Schools.More >>
A vehicle chase that started in the early-morning hours on Tuesday ended with the suspect's car crashing into a utility pole on S.C. 544, which led to more than 800 people losing power for a period of time.More >>
A vehicle chase that started in the early-morning hours on Tuesday ended with the suspect's car crashing into a utility pole on S.C. 544, which led to more than 800 people losing power for a period of time.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
Researchers are optimistic about the vaccine helping cancer patients after successfully testing it on mice.More >>
Researchers are optimistic about the vaccine helping cancer patients after successfully testing it on mice.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
The leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston died after being shot in New Orleans, police said.More >>
The leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston died after being shot in New Orleans, police said.More >>
A 13-year-old boy goes into action, taking the wheel, when a school bus driver suffered a medical emergency.More >>
A 13-year-old boy goes into action, taking the wheel, when a school bus driver suffered a medical emergency.More >>
A family friend described the man as “not in a good place as far as mental health at all.”More >>
A family friend described the man as “not in a good place as far as mental health at all.”More >>
The U.S. recall covers more than 30 models from the 2008 through 2011 model years.More >>
The U.S. recall covers more than 30 models from the 2008 through 2011 model years.More >>