FIRST ALERT: Spring-like temperatures and late day showers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A spring-like Wednesday is on tap with 70 degree warmth and late day showers.

Much milder weather will continue to flow into the region through the day today. After starting off the day near 50°, temperatures will quickly soar through the late morning into the afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s to near 70 on the beaches and into the lower 70s across the Pee Dee. Southerly winds will increase and turn gusty through the afternoon.

Clouds will thicken through the late morning with overcast skies developing by afternoon. While a stray shower will possible from midday through the early afternoon, better rain chances will hold off until the late afternoon and evening. Scattered showers will be likely during the evening commute through the first half of the night as a cold front moves through the region.

Cooler weather makes a brief return on Thursday as the cold front pushes off shore early in the day. Thursday afternoon temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 50s.

Warmer weather will make a quick comeback by the weekend with afternoon temperatures returning to the upper 60s and lower 70s, but the warm up will also be accompanied by mostly cloudy skies and occasional showers.

