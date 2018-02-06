Planning commission votes against renaming Yaupon Drive

The Horry County Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to take part in a lawsuit against major drug corporations in the wake of the opioid epidemic.More >>
Neighbors hoping to rename a portion of Yaupon Drive are going to have to try again. On Tuesday, the Myrtle Beach Planning Commission voted against renaming the street.More >>
Dune restoration is underway in North Myrtle Beach, but some are surprised by the project, saying the dune berms are much bigger than expected.More >>
It’s hit the market for $2.6 million and is one of the oldest golf courses in Horry County, but some shareholders don’t know why the Conway Country Club is even for sale.More >>
Authorities are investigating two separate incidents in which three people were the victims of apparent homicide, according to Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealey.More >>
