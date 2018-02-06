Planning commission votes against renaming Yaupon Drive

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Neighbors hoping to rename a portion of Yaupon Drive are going to have to try again.

On Tuesday, the Myrtle Beach Planning Commission voted against renaming the street.

City planning director Carol Coleman said the vote was four to four.

Those who voted against the change reportedly said they would reconsider their vote if a traffic circle is installed.

The neighbors living in the area between 19th Avenue South and 29th Avenue South have worked for years to clean up the area known as South Beach, hoping to rebrand themselves from the drugs and prostitution associated with the street's name.

