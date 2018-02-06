Horry County joins lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies over opioid epidemic

Live video from WMBF News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMBF News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to take part in a lawsuit against major drug corporations in the wake of the opioid epidemic.

Council chairman Mark Lazarus said this is a problem that needs to be fixed and he's hoping this will be a step in the right direction.

"We still have a serious problem that we've got to address – we are addressing – and this is just one step in many that we'll be taking," Lazarus said.

Beaufort, Marion and Dillon counties have also joined the lawsuit against the drug companies AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation, Cardinal Health 110 LLC and McKesson Corporation.

