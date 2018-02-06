Horry County joins lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies over opioid epidemic

Live video from WMBF News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMBF News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
The Horry County Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to take part in a lawsuit against major drug corporations in the wake of the opioid epidemic.More >>
It’s hit the market for $2.6 million and is one of the oldest golf courses in Horry County, but some shareholders don’t know why the Conway Country Club is even for sale.More >>
Authorities are investigating two separate incidents in which three people were the victims of apparent homicide, according to Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealey.More >>
The Eighth annual Women’s Leadership Conference and Celebration of Inspiring Women wrapped up Tuesday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
Researchers are optimistic about the vaccine helping cancer patients after successfully testing it on mice.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
The leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston died after being shot in New Orleans, police said.More >>
Former Crimson Tide pass rush specialist Jeremy Nunley, a part of one of the most heralded defensive lines in Alabama football history, has died at the of 46. Nunley, a native of Tennessee, suffered a heart attack Monday night.More >>
A body was reportedly found in water near Southern University's campus Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection with the distribution of a video on social media showing the sexual assault of a child.More >>
The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the 2-year-old girl who was found dead outside of her home Friday afternoon.More >>
The teenager who can be seen in a viral video swinging two dogs and throwing them has now been charged with animal cruelty.More >>
