Dune restoration almost finised in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dune restoration is underway in North Myrtle Beach, but some are surprised by the project, saying the dune berms are much bigger than expected.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” said Edward Bidorini.

Bidorini lives on the first floor of a beach-front condo complex. He said he knew about the dune project, but didn’t expect them to be so high.

“Now I can’t see the beach or anything else. People who rent these condos, they’re not going to find anyone who wants to spend $1,500 a week to look at a sand pile,” he said.

Property value isn’t Bidorini's only concern. His wife is disabled and she enjoys being able to see the beach.

“She likes to sit on the deck when it’s nice out and just look. That’s about all she can do. She suffers from a brain disease called PSP; it’s a progressive degeneration of muscle control and there’s nothing they can do about it,” he said.

The dunes are 35 feet wide and seven feet high from the street side. North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dolwing says the dunes are being restored to the same size they had when the 2007 federal beach renourishment project was finished.

Dowling said the new dunes will eventually flatten out and resemble more of what beachgoers traditionally expect a dune to look like. He added that has to occur naturally with wind over time.

Some say these dunes make them feel safe.

“I like it. I think it’s an added layer of security. And being from New Jersey, as we saw from Super Storm Sandy, you can never have enough protection when it comes to protecting a summer home from storms,” said Tom Shoosmith.

City officials say the project will finish up on March 1. For the next phase, crews will add beach grass to the dunes.

