Deaths of three Tuesday bring number of Robeson County homicide victims to six over five days

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating two separate incidents in which three people were the victims of apparent homicide, according to Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealey.

The sheriff said law enforcement received a call around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday of two bodies being found in a field off Collins Mill Road in the Fairmont area.

This was preceded by the early-morning-hours killing of another person on Daniel McLeod Road in the Red Springs area, Sealey said.

There was no information immediately available about the victims’ names or possible motives. Sealey did say both investigations are being treated as homicides.

Tuesday caps a violent five-day period in Robeson County in which six people have been killed.

Last Thursday, 17-year-old Jeremiah Dakota Locklear was found shot at a home on Offie Jones Road. He was taken to a nearby hospital and later died.

Dakota Jones, 23, of Lumberton was arrested last Friday and charged with Locklear’s killing.

Then, early Sunday morning, two people were shot and killed near a Robeson County mobile home park due to an argument between two neighbors over loud music.

According a previous press release, 18-year-old Dakota Hunt and 47-year-old Scott Chavis exchanged gunfire.

Chavis died at the scene and Hunt died while being taken to the hospital.

A search of the FBI’s uniform crime database revealed no reported information for violent crimes in Robeson County for 2017 or 2016.

