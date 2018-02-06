Shareholders hold meeting to discuss sale of Conway Country Club

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - It’s hit the market for $2.6 million and is one of the oldest golf courses in Horry County, but some shareholders don’t know why the Conway Country Club is even for sale.

Shareholders came together Tuesday night for an informal meeting looking for answers, but those who had them never showed up.

For many, the news that the Conway County Club was up for sale came as a shock. For others, they said the writing was on the wall.

Now, shareholders are discussing the future of the club, which is the third-oldest golf course in Horry County, but first must figure out how many shares are even out there.

“We are going to be petitioning the board since they did not show up tonight to provide a list of the shareholders and the number of shares that are outstanding,” Clark Vereen said.

Shareholders are also interested in getting an attorney involved in the hopes of slowing down the potential sale.

No one on the current country club board was in attendance on Tuesday, but shareholders are staying optimistic.

“I just think it’s a shame and disgrace that has gotten this, especially to turn it over to someone who is just trying to make a profit out of it,” said Mike Hardee.

Even though the board was absent, shareholders hope to have a meeting with them in the coming weeks. WMBF News has reached out to the country club, but the calls have not been returned.

