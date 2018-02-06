Former first daughters Barbara Bush, Jenna Bush Hager speak at Women’s Leadership Conference in Myrtle Beach

The Horry County Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to take part in a lawsuit against major drug corporations in the wake of the opioid epidemic.More >>
It’s hit the market for $2.6 million and is one of the oldest golf courses in Horry County, but some shareholders don’t know why the Conway Country Club is even for sale.More >>
Authorities are investigating two separate incidents in which three people were the victims of apparent homicide, according to Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealey.More >>
The Eighth annual Women’s Leadership Conference and Celebration of Inspiring Women wrapped up Tuesday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
Researchers are optimistic about the vaccine helping cancer patients after successfully testing it on mice.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
The leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston died after being shot in New Orleans, police said.More >>
Former Crimson Tide pass rush specialist Jeremy Nunley, a part of one of the most heralded defensive lines in Alabama football history, has died at the of 46. Nunley, a native of Tennessee, suffered a heart attack Monday night.More >>
A body was reportedly found in water near Southern University's campus Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection with the distribution of a video on social media showing the sexual assault of a child.More >>
The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the 2-year-old girl who was found dead outside of her home Friday afternoon.More >>
The teenager who can be seen in a viral video swinging two dogs and throwing them has now been charged with animal cruelty.More >>
