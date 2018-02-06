SLED opens inquiry into Florence Darlington Technical College over possible misappropriation of funds

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A preliminary inquiry is underway into allegations that funds were misappropriated at Florence Darlington Technical College, according South Carolina State Law Enforcement Spokesperson Thom Berry.

Berry said via a statement SLED agents are looking at the allegations to determine if any laws were broken.

“It’s the first step we take, as there are times when we are asked to conduct an investigation and find that no criminal law has been broken, perhaps only an administrative policy violated,” Berry said in the statement.

Clay Williams, FDTC’s director of media relations, did not wish to comment on the inquiry.

In December, a review from the U.S. Department of Education found that FDTC owes roughly $1.66 million in liabilities stemming from the institution’s administration of Title IV programs for award years 2014-2015 and 2015-2016, according to a USDE spokesperson.

A Final Program Review Determination sent to FDTC President Ben Dillard on Dec. 18, 2017 represented the USDE’s findings and conclusions stemming from a program review that happened in March 2016 and included the institution’s responses to the May 2016 program review report, the Department of Education spokesperson said.

“The review consisted of, but was not limited to, an examination of FDTC's policies and procedures regarding institutional and student eligibility, individual student financial aid and academic files, attendance records, student account ledgers, and fiscal records,” according to the spokesperson via email.

According to the Dec. 18 final report, the USDE found five areas of non-compliance, three of which were reportedly corrected. The other two remained opened and led to the $1.66 million in liabilities.

