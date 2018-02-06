Win a ticket and pit pass to the Bojangles' Southern 500 before they go on sale!

WMBF News is teaming up with the Darlington Raceway to give away tickets and pit passes to the Bojangles' Southern 500 before they go on sale!

Mobile users, tap here to enter the contest now.

Two lucky winners will receive a ticket and a pit pass to the Bojangles' Southern 500. The contest ends Feb. 18, and we'll pick a winner on Feb. 18.

This year, the Bojangles' Southern 500 is taking place on Sept. 2. More info on the race here.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.